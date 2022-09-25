Manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that May (back) won't be playing catch for at least "a few days," Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 25-year-old landed on the shelf with lower-back tightness on Saturday, and it's not much of a surprise he'll take a break from throwing. May won't be eligible to return from the injured list until the NLDS, though it remains to be seen if he'll be healthy by that point. According to Juan Toribio of MLB.com, Roberts also said the right-hander could pitch out of the bullpen once cleared to return.