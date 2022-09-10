May registered a no-decision during Friday's 5-4 loss to San Diego, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

The bulk of the damage against May came on a Trent Grisham three-run home run in the second inning, though he also surrendered multiple baserunners in the third and fifth. The 25-year-old struggled with his control for a second-straight start, issuing three walks while tossing only 47 of 82 pitches for strikes. After two excellent starts against Miami coming off the IL, May has struggled against San Diego in his two most recent turns and sports a 4.29 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 21 strikeouts across 21 innings. He's slated to toe the rubber again midweek in Arizona.