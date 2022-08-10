May (elbow) will make one final rehab start with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Sunday before entering the Dodgers' starting rotation, bill reports.

May made his fifth rehab outing Tuesday and threw 68 pitches with eight strikeouts across five innings, and he'll continue building up his workload Sunday before returning to the major-league club. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, the 24-year-old lines up to make his season debut next weekend against the Marlins.