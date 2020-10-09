May was evidently merely the opener for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres, as he was only asked to throw a single inning, striking out one and walking one while allowing no hits and no runs.

The Dodgers faked out fantasy players and seemingly the Padres as well, who started left-handed platoon bat Mitch Moreland only to pull him for Jurickson Profar after a single plate appearance. May recorded just three outs, with Adam Kolarek recording the next two before handing the ball to Julio Urias, who threw five innings. May has now thrown three scoreless innings across his two appearances this postseason. It's entirely possible he makes a proper start during the NLDS against the Braves, though there's little reason to believe that the Dodgers will suddenly stop being creative with their pitching staff.