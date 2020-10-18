May will be the first pitcher on the mound for the Dodgers in Game 7 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Sunday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

May started Game 5 on Friday, though he threw just two innings. He presumably won't be asked to handle anything close to a true starter's workload this time around, either, as the Dodgers will have all hands on deck for the elimination contest. May has allowed one earned run in 6.2 innings so far this postseason, striking out nine while walking four.