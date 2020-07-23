May was reassigned to the Dodgers' alternate training site Wednesday.
Terrance Gore's contract was selected in a corresponding move. The roster positioning is likely designed to get Gore's speed onto the active roster in the event of an extra-inning situation in the beginning days of the season. May has been lined up to piggyback with Walker Buehler on July 28 against Houston, so it stands to reason that he'll return to the 30-man roster before that matchup.
