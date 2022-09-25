May was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower-back tightness Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The timing of the injury means that May's 2022 regular season is officially over. He returned from Tommy John surgery in late August to make six starts, recording a mediocre 4.50 ERA. It's not yet clear if the injury is expected to carry over into the postseason, though it's worth noting that the Dodgers can afford to exercise an abundance of caution given that they've nearly locked up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Andre Jackson was recalled to take May's place on the roster.