May (head) has passed concussion tests and was headed for bunting drills prior to Tuesday's game against Colorado, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

May was struck by a liner in the head during Sunday's matchup, though he passed all concussion testing and feels fine. The Dodgers have yet to provide an update on May's status, though he figures to be available to pitch within the next few days.

