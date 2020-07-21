May will throw in a voluntary workout Wednesday and remains in line to form a piggyback pairing with Walker Buehler early in the season, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts conceded Sunday that the Buehler-May piggyback idea is "certainly a possibility," and both pitchers are slated to throw on Wednesday. That would put them in line to pair up in the team's fifth game of the season, July 28 at Houston. May had been battling for a spot in the starting rotation, but Ross Stripling was instead named the Dodgers' fifth starter Monday, Michael J. Duarte of NBC LA reports.
