May (back) felt good while playing catch Tuesday and is "completely confident" he'll be available for the NLDS, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The right-hander has been on the shelf for less than a week with tightness in his lower back, so it's an encouraging sign he's back to throwing with no issues. May should continue ramping up his throwing program in the coming days as he attempts to get cleared in time for the postseason. It remains to be seen whether he'll operate as a starter or reliever once healthy.