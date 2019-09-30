Dodgers' Dustin May: Posts another shutout inning
May (2-3) pitched a scoreless fourth inning and struck out one batter while picking up the win in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Giants on Sunday.
May stepped up big during the last week of the season as he pitched four scoreless innings and striking out six batters during the process. The 22-year-old had to prove to Manager Dave Roberts that he deserved to be included on the team's postseason roster and that exactly what he went out and did. May is young at just 22 years old but has a very strong arm and is riding a bunch of momentum heading into the playoffs after throwing 10 scoreless innings to close out the season. It's unclear how Dave Roberts plans to use May out of the bullpen but the right-hander surely has earned himself a spot as the Dodgers prepare for yet another World Series run.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Auditioning for postseason role•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Returns with clean inning•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: No decision made on return•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Facing hitters Wednesday•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Passes concussion testing•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Headed for additional tests•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...