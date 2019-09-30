May (2-3) pitched a scoreless fourth inning and struck out one batter while picking up the win in the Dodgers' 9-0 win over the Giants on Sunday.

May stepped up big during the last week of the season as he pitched four scoreless innings and striking out six batters during the process. The 22-year-old had to prove to Manager Dave Roberts that he deserved to be included on the team's postseason roster and that exactly what he went out and did. May is young at just 22 years old but has a very strong arm and is riding a bunch of momentum heading into the playoffs after throwing 10 scoreless innings to close out the season. It's unclear how Dave Roberts plans to use May out of the bullpen but the right-hander surely has earned himself a spot as the Dodgers prepare for yet another World Series run.