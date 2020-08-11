May (1-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Padres. He gave up two runs on five hits -- including one home run -- and two walks while fanning two in six innings.

May surrendered a home run to Padres catcher Austin Hedges in the top of the fifth inning and an RBI single to Eric Hosmer in the top of the sixth -- his outing would finish right after completing that inning. It was May's second straight quality start and, despite the loss, he has been pitching well. The 22-year-old right-hander has a 2.75 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP in four starts (19.2 innings) in 2020.