May (elbow) has completed eight bullpen sessions of 25-30 pitches each in April, and he could begin throwing live batting practice in about a month, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May remains months away from a return, but he appears to be doing well in his rehab from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander will take another big step in his recovery by incorporating curveballs in his next bullpen session, per Plunkett, and he could throw to live hitters for the first time since the surgery by the end of next month. May figures to be a late-season boost to an already effective Dodgers pitching staff as long as he continues to progress without setbacks.