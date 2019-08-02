Dodgers' Dustin May: Promoted ahead of start
May's contract was selected as expected ahead of his scheduled big-league debut Friday against the Padres.
The 21-year-old made just five starts at the Triple-A level before earning a second promotion of the season. In 20 starts across the two highest levels of the minors this season, he owns a 3.37 ERA. Neither his 24.6 percent strikeout rate nor his 6.5 percent walk rate jumps off the page, but both are strong numbers. He has the potential to be a future mid-rotation starter or better, with good command backing up an excellent fastball/slider combo.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...
-
Trade deadline winners and losers
It wasn't just the traded players that benefited from the deadline deals. Scott White looks...
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...