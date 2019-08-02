May's contract was selected as expected ahead of his scheduled big-league debut Friday against the Padres.

The 21-year-old made just five starts at the Triple-A level before earning a second promotion of the season. In 20 starts across the two highest levels of the minors this season, he owns a 3.37 ERA. Neither his 24.6 percent strikeout rate nor his 6.5 percent walk rate jumps off the page, but both are strong numbers. He has the potential to be a future mid-rotation starter or better, with good command backing up an excellent fastball/slider combo.