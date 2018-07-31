May was Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles to Double-A Tulsa on Tuesday, source reports.

The 6-foot-6 righty will move up a level after tossing 17 starts with a 3.29 ERA for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. His strikeout rate of 23.1 percent was solid, while his 4.2 percent walk rate was excellent. May looks like a future mid-rotation starter with the potential for a plus fastball, plus curveball and plus command.