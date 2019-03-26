May was reassigned to minor-league camp Monday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

While May won't begin the season with the big-league club, the Dodgers haven't ruled out the possibility of his major-league debut sometime this season. He posted a 3.67 ERA with 28 strikeouts over 34.1 frames a season ago with Double-A Tulsa.

