May was recalled from the Dodgers' alternate training site and will start Thursday's game against the Giants, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Thanks to an injury to Clayton Kershaw (back), May will become the first rookie since Fernando Valenzuela to start on Opening Day for the Dodgers. The young right-hander held his own in a 14-game stint with the big club last season, finishing with a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB in 34.2 innings. May figures to remain in the rotation for as long as Kershaw remains sidelined.