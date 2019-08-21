May will make a start on the Dodgers' upcoming road trip, which runs Aug. 26 though Sept. 1, Eric Stephen of TrueBlueLA.com reports.

May made his first relief outing Sunday but will return to the starting rotation since the Dodgers don't have another scheduled off day until Sept. 5. The 21-year-old threw a bullpen session Wednesday and will throw another this weekend, so he's may not be available as a reliever. The Dodgers' specific rotation plans should come into focus as the road trip draws closer, but May seems likely to face the Padres early next week.