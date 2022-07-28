May (elbow) will make a rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and will require at least one more minor-league appearance afterward, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

May tossed 49 pitches during a rehab start last Friday and will ultimately require at least two more outings prior to rejoining the Dodgers. However, the right-hander will be re-evaluated following next week's appearance, so it's still possible that he'll be activated in early or mid-August.