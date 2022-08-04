May (elbow) will require at least two more rehab starts, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
May made his third rehab start at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday and tossed 62 pitches over four innings. The Dodgers will exercise a cautious approach prior to activating him from the injured list, and he's expected to work over four innings during his next start prior to pitching five innings during what could be his final rehab start prior to rejoining the major-league club.
