May (side) was scheduled to play catch during Thursday's workout, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

May won't be in the clear until he's able to complete a bullpen session without any discomfort to his right side, but his ability to work out in any capacity Thursday is a sign his injury isn't particularly serious. The right-hander remains in the mix to claim a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

