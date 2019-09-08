May (head) tossed a perfect sixth inning in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Giants.

It was May's first appearance since getting hit with a line drive Sept. 1, and he kept it clean in a close ballgame. The 22-year-old now has a 4.91 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 25.2 innings over seven appearances (four starts) this year. It's expected May will work out of the bullpen going forward with Rich Hill (forearm) set to return to the rotation Thursday. May might find work behind an opener or in longer relief assignments given his background as a starter.

