May's place in the rotation when Alex Wood (shoulder) returns to the rotation remains uncertain, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports. "Dustin's done nothing but show his value to our ballclub," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts stated. "He's still establishing himself as a big-league pitcher and understanding how to navigate lineups, but obviously there's three starts and he's been very good for us. When that time comes, we'll continue to discuss it. But Dustin is certainly doing everything he can."

The right-hander has been a fixture of the Dodgers' rotation to begin the campaign due to early-season injuries to Clayton Kershaw and Wood. May has thrived in the role, posting a 2.75 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over 19.2 innings. May's next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Angels, and while that turn appears safe, Wood has resumed throwing, though a timeline for his return remains uncertain.