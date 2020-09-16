May was scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Padres for undisclosed reasons, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

While the Dodgers didn't initially provide a reason for the move, it's quite likely related to the comebacker that struck him on the foot in his previous outing, forcing him to exit after just one inning. Tests revealed no fracture, and he was previously listed as the expected starting following a successful bullpen session, but the Dodgers have evidently changed plans. Brusdar Graterol will start in his place in what will likely be a bullpen game.