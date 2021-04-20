May (1-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over five innings, as he took the loss against the Mariners on Monday.

May struggled out of the gate, as he threw over 20 pitches in each of his first two innings while also surrendering a two-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the second to put the Dodgers in an early 3-0 hole. He settled down for a 1-2-3 third and should've been able to say the same for the fourth, but Chris Taylor prolonged the inning by botching a groundball at second and the runner came around to score the very next at-bat on an RBI double down the right-field line by Taylor Trammell. May did have his offspeed pitch working, however, as all eight of his strikeouts came via the curveball. His ERA shot up to 2.93 after giving up the pair of home runs, but he improved his K:BB to 22:4 and will look to get back into the win column against the Padres on Sunday.