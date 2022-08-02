May (elbow) could make two more rehab starts before returning from the injured list, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
May threw 46 pitches in his last rehab start, so he still has some stamina to build up before being ready for his first big-league appearance of the season. If all goes well in the next couple weeks, May could be activated by the Dodgers at some point in the middle of August.
