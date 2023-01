May signed a one-year, $1.675 million contract with the Dodgers on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

May didn't make his season debut for the Dodgers last season until August following a long rehab from Tommy John surgery and his results were up-and-down before a back injury sidelined him. The right-hander won't be able to handle a ton of innings in 2023, but there's breakout potential even with a truncated workload.