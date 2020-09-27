Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he expects May to pitch around 2-to-3 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's game against the Angels, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May is still viewed as the Dodgers' primary pitcher behind opener Victor Gonzalez, but expect Roberts to treat the regular-season finale as a bullpen game, which will hurt May's chances of factoring into the decision. Roberts hasn't decided on May's role heading into the postseason, as the 23-year-old could serve as the third or fourth man in the rotation or work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen.