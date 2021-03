May will start for the Dodgers in Monday's Cactus League contest versus Colorado and is scheduled to pitch three innings, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May has pitched in only one game so far this spring, tossing two scoreless innings versus San Francisco on Mar. 2. The right-hander is a candidate for a spot in the Dodgers' rotation heading into the campaign, though the team's pitching depth makes it more likely that May instead begins in a bullpen role.