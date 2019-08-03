May (0-1) took the loss against the Padres on Friday after surrendering four runs (three earned) on nine hits while striking out three over 5.2 innings.

Making his major league debut, May turned in an impressive performance without issuing any free passes. Of his nine hits allowed, eight were singles. The right-hander tossed 97 pitches in the outing, including 64 for strikes. May had made just five starts at the Triple-A level before earning his second promotion of the season. In 20 starts between the two highest levels of the minors, he posted a 3.37 ERA. The 21-year-old will get his next chance on Wednesday against the Cardinals.