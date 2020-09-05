May did not factor into the decision during Friday's win over the Rockies, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

May gave up a solo home run to Raimel Tapia in the first inning, then another solo blast to Sam Hilliard in the fifth. Otherwise, the right-hander looked sharp, going toe-to-toe with his opponent, Antonio Senzatela. Unfortunately he fell just one out short from recording a quality start this time around. The 22-year-old will bring a sturdy 2.88 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in his next start Thursday at Arizona.