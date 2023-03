May will make his first start of the regular season in the Dodgers' second game of the campaign, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers announced Friday that lefty Julio Urias will take the mound Opening Day, and the team prefers to follow him in the rotation with a right-hander rather than another southpaw. Consequently, May is scheduled to take the mound March 31 while Clayton Kershaw will start the team's third game April 1.