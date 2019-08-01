May will make his first major-league start Friday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

The announcement was largely expected with Ross Stripling (bicep) still on the 10-day injured list. In five starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City, May owns a 2.30 ERA with a 24:9 K:BB. Even after the Dodgers' rotation is healthy, May could provide an effective arm in the bullpen if he impresses at the major-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories