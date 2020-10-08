May will start Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Thursday, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.

May threw two scoreless innings of relief in Game 1 on Tuesday, so he probably won't be asked to pitch too deep into this one, though it's possible the Dodgers consider his 27 pitches in that game to be the equivalent of a typical side session between starts and will give him a fairly long leash. The 23-year-old righty cruised to a 2.57 ERA in 10 starts and a pair of relief appearances during the regular season, though his 4.62 FIP and 3.98 xFIP suggest he overachieved by quite a bit, as he struck out a modest 19.6 percent of opposing batters.