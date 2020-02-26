Dodgers' Dustin May: Still not throwing
May is still dealing with a sore side muscle and hasn't thrown off a mound since the first day of camp, Ken Gurnick of MLB.com reports.
May hasn't been completely unable to throw, as he's played catch, but he's clearly behind where he'd like to be at this point in camp. He didn't feel good after playing long toss out to 120 feet Wednesday and has been temporarily shut down, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports. He was already considered likely to open the year in the minors due to the Dodgers' incredible rotation depth, so the fact that he's been delayed in his spring buildup may slam the door shut on his chance of making the Opening Day roster. Still, provided the issue doesn't develop into something worse than originally feared, May should be in the majors at some point during the season and should make a fair number of starts.
