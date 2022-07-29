May (elbow) allowed two hits and no walks while striking out six across three innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City in a rehab outing Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

May threw only 46 pitches, three fewer than his first rehab appearance. However, he added an extra inning of work and also showed improved control. May also topped out at 99.9 mph, so his stuff appears to be trending in the right direction. He's due for at least one more rehab appearance but could return to the Dodgers in early August.