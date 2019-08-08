Dodgers' Dustin May: Strong effort in no-decision
May didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cardinals, giving up one run on five hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out seven.
The rookie got the hook after throwing 83 pitches (61 strikes), leaving him one out shy of his first quality start for the second straight outing. With Ross Stripling (biceps) not yet ready to return to action, May will get at least one more big-league start Aug. 14 in Miami.
