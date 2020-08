May gave up a run on two hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings in a no-decision Saturday versus the Rockies.

The only damage on May's line was a solo shot by Sam Hilliard. The 22-year-old May has yet to allow more than two runs in an appearances this season. He's got a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 29 innings, but has only a 1-1 record since he doesn't tend to pitch deep into games. May lines up to face the Rangers on Friday in his next start.