May took a no-decision during Thursday's Opening Day win over the Giants, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out four across 4.1 innings.

May was recalled to make the Opening Day start for the Dodgers on Thursday following Clayton Kershaw's move to the injured list (back). The 22-year-old, who became the first Dodgers rookie to start on Opening Day since Fernando Valenzuela (1981), held the Giants at bay until the third inning. After surrendering three consecutive singles to Tyler Heineman, Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores, May handed San Francisco the first lead of the game on a sacrifice fly to Pablo Sandoval. That would be the only damage of the night for the right-hander, who should maintain his spot in the rotation during Kershaw's absence. Across 14 games last season, May posted a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB across 34.2 innings.