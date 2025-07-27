Dodgers' Dustin May: Stumbles in the fifth
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
May (6-7) took the loss Sunday against the Red Sox, allowing four runs on five hits over five innings. He struck out five.
May looked sharp early Sunday, allowing just one run through his first four frames. However, he'd give up three runs on three consecutive one-out hits in the fifth, capped by an Alex Bregman two-run homer. It's been an up-and-down year overall for May, who's given up four or more runs in three of his last five outings. His ERA sits at 4.85 with a 1.35 WHIP and 97:43 K:BB across 104 innings this season.
More News
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Back in starting role Sunday•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Grabs win in bulk-relief outing•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Working in tandem with Ohtani•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Hit hard by Giants•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Dazzles in win over White Sox•
-
Dodgers' Dustin May: Battles to no-decision•