Manager Dave Roberts said it has not yet been decided if May will start Sunday against the Braves, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

May has looked solid through three big-league starts, posting a 2.65 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB in 17 innings, but he may shift to a relief role -- at least briefly -- as the Dodgers look to limit his workload down the stretch. "I do see him getting some time in the 'pen," Roberts said, per Plunkett. "When that happens I can't even really speak to that right now." It's unclear who would start for the Dodgers on Sunday if May doesn't get the ball, though Tony Gonsolin is an option.