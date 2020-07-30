May threw 76 pitches over 3.1 innings against the Astros on Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out three. He did not factor in the decision.

May did well to limit Houston to a lone run, though he was far from efficient in the short outing. The right-hander had trouble missing bats -- he registered only four swinging strikes -- consequently allowing the Astros to foul off 17 pitches and drive up May's pitch count. Still, the 22-year-old has mostly held his own in his first two starts, and he's lined up to take his next turn in the rotation at San Diego on Tuesday.