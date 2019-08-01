Dodgers' Dustin May: Tabbed for MLB debut Friday
May is expected to be called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to pitch Friday against the Padres, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
May was promoted to Triple-A in late June and is now set for his big-league debut little more than a month later. The 21-year-old allowed seven earned runs in five starts (27.1 innings) at Oklahoma City and had a 24:9 K:BB in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. According to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times, May will have the chance to be a contributor in the stretch run for the Dodgers and is a potential bullpen option come playoff time.
