May (1-2) allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 5.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Atlanta.

Four of the seven baserunners May allowed led to trouble, as he twice put Alex Verdugo aboard before Austin Riley homered in the first and third innings. The long ball hasn't typically been a problem for May this year -- he had allowed just one homer over his first five starts. He's now at a 4.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 28:14 K:BB across 33 innings. His 3.8 BB/9 is a bit elevated, and he's walked multiple batters in five of six starts, so that's an area he'll need to improve in to find more success. May is projected for a road start in Arizona in his next trip to the mound.