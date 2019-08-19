Dodgers' Dustin May: Takes loss in first relief outing
May (1-2) was charged with the loss and the blown save against Atlanta on Sunday, tossing two innings and giving up four runs on three hits and a walk.
May entered in the sixth inning with the Dodgers staked to a two-run lead and quickly got into trouble, loading the bases with one out via a single, walk, and hit batsman. He then served up the first home run of Rafael Ortega's career -- a grand slam that would stand as the final offensive output for either team in the game. The 51-pitch outing was the first for May since being moved to the bullpen following three increasingly effective starts. He has posted a 4.26 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB in 19 innings this season.
