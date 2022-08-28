May (1-1) took the loss against Miami on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

May wasn't as dominant as in his season debut one week ago, when he struck out nine batters over five scoreless, one-hit innings. Nonetheless, he looked good again Saturday, throwing 56 of 86 pitches for strikes and holding the Marlins without an extra-base hit. Two of the five base knocks against him were infield singles in the sixth inning, which proved to be the decisive frame. May has made two starts since returning from Tommy John surgery, and he's allowed just two runs over 11 innings while posting a 13:3 K:BB.