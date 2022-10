Manager Dave Roberts said May (back) is scheduled to throw against hitters Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was only briefly shut down from throwing after he landed on the injured list with lower-back tightness Sept. 24, and his return to facing hitters should be one of the final steps in his rehab program. However, Roberts said May isn't guaranteed a spot on the Dodgers' roster for the NLDS, even if he's healthy for the start of the series next week.