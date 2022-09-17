May (2-2) earned the win Friday, allowing just one walk across five no-hit shutout innings versus the Giants. He struck out four.

May hadn't won a start since his season debut Aug. 20. He turned things around in a big way Friday, though the Dodgers exercised caution by pulling him at 69 pitches (40 strikes). Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reported May was dealing with some arm soreness after his previous start Sept. 10, which may explain manager Dave Roberts' approach Friday. May now has a 3.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 25:12 K:BB through 26 innings across five starts since returning from Tommy John surgery. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Diamondbacks next week.