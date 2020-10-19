May was only asked to throw one inning as the opener in Game 7 of the NLCS against Atlanta on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one and walking two.

May had also started Game 5 just two days prior, throwing two innings, so a similar workload seemed likely in this one. He was removed after just one rather unconvincing frame, however, as he allowed the first three runners to reach base before minimizing the damage with a double play ball. May has been a "starter" in three of his five postseason appearances this year, though he's thrown a total of 7.2 innings across all five outings. He'll presumably be used similarly during the World Series, though off days will return for that series, which could cause the Dodgers to alter their plans.