May will have workload limitations during the 2023 season, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.

May will be returning for his first full season since recovering from Tommy John surgery, so it's not a surprise that he won't handle a full workload. However, manager Dave Roberts declined to say how the team would opt to limit May's innings. Therefore, it's possible that May will have turns skipped through the rotation, have his workload limited on a per-start basis, or he'll be shifted to the bullpen for periods throughout the campaign.